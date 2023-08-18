Maluma to release new album ‘Don Juan’ this month

Colombian music superstar Maluma will release his new album ‘Don Juan’ on 25th August 2023 it has been announced.

The set features the brand new single ‘Según Quién’ featuring Mexican singer-songwriter Carin León. The music video for the song, which is out now, was produced by Royalty Films under the direction of Maluma and Cesar “Tes” Pimienta and filmed in Nashville, Tennessee. Maluma and León belt out the heartfelt track in a bar while healing their heartache with tequila and music.

‘Según Quién’ was written by Juan Luis Londoño Arias “Maluma”, Edgar Barrera, Kevyn Cruz Moreno “Keiytin”, Lenin Yorney Palacios “Lexus” and Luis Miguel Gómez Castaño “Casta”; and produced by Edgar Barrera.

‘Don Juan’ is Maluma’s first collection of music since the release of his ‘The Love & Sex Tape’ EP in 2022. It’s the follow-up to his huge fourth album ‘Papi Juancho’, which was released in 2020. The album features the singles ‘Coco Loco’, ‘Según Quién’ and ‘Parcera’ featuring Gordo.

‘Don Juan’ also features previous releases ‘Sobrio’, ‘Mama Tetema’ feat. Rayvanny, ‘Junio’, ‘La Fórmula’ with Marc Anthony, ‘La Reina’ and ‘Diablo, Qué Chimba’ feat. Anuel AA.