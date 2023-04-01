Charlie Puth teams up with Dan + Shay for ‘That’s Not How This Works’

Following weeks of teasing via his social channels, Charlie Puth has released new song ‘That’s Not How This Works’ with Country/pop duo Dan + Shay.

Out now via Atlantic Records, the song was teased through a variety of vignettes on social media as Puth gave fans an insight into his creative process. Produced and written by Puth and co-written with Dan Smyers, ‘That’s Not How This Works’ opens with soft solo vocals featuring Puth accompanied by only his piano, narrating the back-and-forth of a relationship at its end.

Credit: Atlantic Records

The track continues its soft momentum as it integrates the soulful vocals and harmonies of Dan+ Shay. The accompanying video stars Sabrina Carpenter and it was directed by Phillip R. Lopez. Through a series of flashbacks, Puth and Carpenter navigate the highs and lows of a toxic relationship.

The new track follows the release of Puth’s third studio album ‘Charlie’. The album features the songs ‘I Don’t Think That I Like Her’, ‘Smells Like Me’, ‘That’s Hilarious’, ‘Light Switch’ and ‘Left and Right’ (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), which has garnered over one billion streams alone and stands as Puth’s most successful chart debut to date.

Puth will take his latest album along with his greatest hits on the road later this year with his recently announced ‘The Charlie Live Experience Tour’ kicking off this spring. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will feature 34 dates across North America.

For a complete list of tour dates and tickets visit https://www.charlieputh.com/charlietheliveexperience