Easy Eye Sound releases anthology ‘Tell Everybody!’ showcasing 21st Century juke joint Blues

Easy Eye Sound, the record label spearheaded by Dan Auerbach, unveils its latest musical endeavour – ‘Tell Everybody! (21st Century Juke Joint Blues From Easy Eye Sound)’. This captivating anthology provides an insightful glimpse into the contemporary blues landscape, featuring exclusive recordings and a brand-new track by The Black Keys.

Recorded at Easy Eye Sound’s acclaimed Nashville studio, this anthology encapsulates the diverse and vibrant realm of 21st century juke joint music. The label, boasting an impressive track record of 16 GRAMMY nominations, four Billboard #1 Blues Albums, and widespread critical acclaim since its establishment in 2017, remains steadfast in its commitment to not only curate exceptional music but also to uphold and rejuvenate the essence of the blues genre.

‘Tell Everybody!’ comprises twelve tracks that resonate with the label’s core mission of preserving blues traditions, spotlighting lesser-known talents, and fostering a dynamic, multi-generational musical community. The album features both seasoned masters such as RL Boyce from North Mississippi, Jimmy ‘Duck’ Holmes of Betonia, the powerhouse Robert Finley from Louisiana, and the Delta gospel sounds of Leo Bud Welch. This assembly of blues luminaries is seamlessly intertwined with emerging talents, including the Detroit duo Moonrisers, Chicago-based Gabe Carter, and Nat Myers, a Korean-American hailing from Kentucky.

A notable highlight of the album includes never-before-heard compositions from both The Black Keys and Dan Auerbach’s solo work. Additionally, Auerbach collaborates with members of The Arcs and Joe Walsh to pay homage to the late Ohio blues legend Glenn Schwartz – a pivotal, albeit under-recognized, mentor to Auerbach and Walsh alike.

The release of ‘Tell Everybody!’ was celebrated with a spirited Juke Joint Jam album release party at Nashville’s iconic Brooklyn Bowl earlier this week. The event was headlined by The Black Keys, the driving force behind the GRAMMY-nominated Delta Kream album. Joining them were Hill Country blues legends Kenny Brown (guitar) and Eric Deaton (bass), along with a special appearance by Robert Finley. The celebration also featured captivating performances by “Tell Everybody!” contributors Jimmy ‘Duck’ Holmes and Gabe Carter, adding a dynamic live element to the anthology’s eclectic array of blues expressions.

As ‘Tell Everybody!\ makes its mark on the musical landscape, Easy Eye Sound reaffirms its dedication to nurturing the blues tradition, amplifying emerging talents, and fostering a sense of unity within the blues community. The album’s distinctive blend of seasoned expertise and innovative creativity serves as a testament to the label’s profound impact on the contemporary blues narrative.

The track listing for Tell Everybody! (21st Century Juke Joint Blues From Easy Eye Sound) is:

RL Boyce – Coal Black Mattie

Robert Finley – Tell Everybody

Moonrisers – Tall Shadow

Dan Auerbach – Every Chance I Get (I Want You In The Flesh)

Jimmy “Duck” Holmes – Catfish Blues (Mono)

Gabe Carter – Anything You Need

Nat Myers – Willow Witchin’

Leo Bud Welch – Don’t Let The Devil Ride (Mono)

The Black Keys – No Lovin’

Glenn Schwartz – Daughter Of Zion (Featuring Joe Walsh)

Gabe Carter – Buffalo Road

Glenn Schwartz – Collinwood Fire