Lonely the Brave to release new album ‘What We Do To Feel’ in November

Lonely the Brave will release new album ‘What We Do To Feel’ on 10th November 2023 via Easy Life.

The album’s lead single ‘The Lens’ is available now and you can listen to it at the top of this article. ‘What We Do To Feel’ is described as ‘an album of hope, hardship, hurdles and gratitude, and looks to give genuine purpose to normality’.

The process of making the album was the first time the band had been so separate from each other. It allowed them the chance to step away and view their work with a wider lens, active in its creation but following rather than forcing it to become something it didn’t want to.

Guitarist Mark Trotter comments: “You can plan it out as much as you want, but you’re just along for the ride. That’s the most exciting part, seeing what it decided to be. With this album, we’re certainly more mature as people and as a band. That makes sense with everything that has happened since our last one.”

Singer Jack Bennett continues about new single ‘The Lens’, saying it “is a track about the way we value each other. It’s different for everyone and we each have a unique perspective towards the world.”

‘What We Do To Feel’ is the follow-up to third album ‘The Hope List’, which was released in 2021. The track listing for the record is:

1. Long Way

2. The Lens

3. Our Sketch Out

4. Victim

5. Colour Me Sad

6. The Ramp

7. In The Well

8. Eventide

9. Unseen

10. The Bear