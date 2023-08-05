Marvel Studios debuts ‘Loki’ Season 2 trailer and poster

Disney+ has released a new trailer and poster ahead of the arrival of the second season of Marvel Studios’ hit show ‘Loki’.

The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani direct episodes. Take a look at the new poster below:

Credit: Marvel Studios / Disney+

The head writer is Eric Martin. Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.

The first season of ‘Loki’ is the most watched Marvel Studios series on Disney+, and the second season promises new excitement as it thrusts the infamous God of Mischief into a new set of adventures with the TVA.

Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’ Season 2 begins streaming on 6th October exclusively on Disney+.