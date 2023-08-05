HomeTVMarvel Studios debuts 'Loki' Season 2 trailer and poster

Marvel Studios debuts ‘Loki’ Season 2 trailer and poster

TV
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Disney+ has released a new trailer and poster ahead of the arrival of the second season of Marvel Studios’ hit show ‘Loki’.

The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani direct episodes. Take a look at the new poster below:

Loki Season 2
Credit: Marvel Studios / Disney+

The head writer is Eric Martin. Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.

The first season of ‘Loki’ is the most watched Marvel Studios series on Disney+, and the second season promises new excitement as it thrusts the infamous God of Mischief into a new set of adventures with the TVA.

Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’ Season 2 begins streaming on 6th October exclusively on Disney+.

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
Previous article
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2023’s third celebrity is actor Layton Williams
Next article
Journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy joins ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2023

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Advertisement
Entertainment Focus

UK-based entertainment site offering news, reviews, interviews, features and much more!

info@entertainment-focus.com

Latest articles

Popular Categories

Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy