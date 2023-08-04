‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2023’s third celebrity is actor Layton Williams

Layton Williams is the third celebrity to be confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2023.

Williams, renowned for his work in film and theatre, takes the stage as the latest addition to the star-studded lineup. The London’s West End has been graced by Layton’s performances, where he garnered acclaim for portraying the title role in ‘Billy Elliot’ and winning hearts in ‘Everyone’s Talking About Jamie’.

With an impressive repertoire in stage shows including ‘Thriller Live’, ‘Rent’, ‘Hairspray’, and ‘New Adventures’, Williams has carved a prominent place in the world of theatre and entertainment. His captivating talent has also shone on the small screen, with notable appearances as Stephen Carmichael in the ‘Bad Education’ movie and its recent rebooted series. Other TV credits include ‘Beautiful People’, ‘Benidorm’, ‘The Cleaner’, and ‘I Hate Suzie’. Williams’ voice over artistry also extends to the UK’s first gay dating show, ‘I Kissed a Boy’ on BBC.

In addition to his impressive acting career, Williams runs his own performing arts company, ‘Pros from the Shows,’ where he aspires to inspire the next generation of performers. His contributions to the world of theatre and visibility in the LGBTQ+ community have earned him multiple accolades, including the prestigious Black British Theatre Awards and an Attitude Award.

Williams comments, “Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in THE most iconic dance competition in the UK! It’s time to bring it to the Ballroom. So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins!”

The thrilling announcement was made on ‘The One Show’ on BBC One where it was also revealed that actress Amanda Abbington and presenter Angela Rippon CBE will be taking part in the new series.

Tune in to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn for the new series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.