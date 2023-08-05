Journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy joins ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2023

Krishnan Guru-Murthy, the journalist and broadcaster, has been announced as the fourth celebrity contestant for the upcoming series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

Guru-Murthy is best known as the main anchor of Channel 4 News. He has also reported for the acclaimed foreign affairs series ‘Unreported World’ and hosted live debates for Channel 4 during significant events such as elections, referendums, and major crises. His journalistic prowess earned him the prestigious Royal Television Society Journalism Award for best Network Presenter in 2022.

Since joining Channel 4 News in 1998, Guru-Murthy has covered a wide range of major events, from the Omagh bombing to the 9/11 attacks and from the Arab Spring to the Ukraine War. Additionally, he has lent his commentary to live events like the Paralympics Ceremonies and presented programs beyond the news, including the groundbreaking live televised Autopsy. He also hosts the popular Channel 4 News podcast, ‘Ways to Change the World’.

Guru-Murthy’s career began at the BBC, where he presented youth programs before transitioning to ‘Newsround’, ‘Newsnight’, ‘BBC World’, and ‘News 24’. His diverse experience in journalism has garnered him a reputation as a respected and seasoned professional in the industry.

Reacting to his participation in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, Guru-Murthy said, “I’m surprised, delighted and slightly confused to find myself taking part in ‘Strictly’ on the basis of ‘you only live once!’ and I can’t wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude. I know I’m going to love it and have a brilliant time and just hope I’m not the only one enjoying my participation.”.

The news of Guru-Murthy’s involvement was unveiled during Claudia Winkleman’s show on BBC Radio 2. He joins the previously announced actress Amanda Abbington, presenter Angela Rippon CBE and performer Layton Williams on this year’s line-up.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn.