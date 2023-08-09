‘LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest’ coming to Disney+ this month

The trailer and key art has been released for ‘LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest’, an all-new animated special from Disney Princess and the LEGO Group.

Due to premiere on 18th August 2023 on Disney+, leading into the World Princess Week celebration, the special features the voices of Jodi Benson as Ariel, Auli’i Cravalho as Moana, Mandy Moore as Rapunzel, Anika Noni Rose as Tiana, and Katie Von Till as Snow White. Additional cast includes Richard White as Gaston, Joanne Worley as Wardrobe, Corey Burton as Magic Mirror and Jim Cummings as King Triton.

Credit: Disney / LEGO

In ‘LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest’, Tiana, Moana, Snow White, Rapunzel, and Ariel are off on an adventure as they are each unexpectedly transported to a mysterious castle. Shortly after arriving, they soon discover that Gaston has hatched an evil plan to take over all their kingdoms! The Princess characters must work together to solve challenges hidden deep within the castle walls and try to save their kingdoms from Gaston. Will bravery, quick-thinking, and teamwork prevail?

Michael D. Black is the director and Robert Fewkes, Pamela J. Keller, Joshua R. Wexler and Sanjee Gupta are producers.

Earlier this month, Disney kicked off its ‘Wonder of Princess’ festivities, as part of the on-going celebration of 100 years of Disney. The celebration of the iconic Disney Princess brand and its beloved characters will culminate with the return of World Princess Week (August 20th – 26th), a global extravaganza that highlights the impact of the timeless magic and beloved storytelling of Disney Princess characters.