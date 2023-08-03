Disney classics returning to the big screen for 100th anniversary

Disney fans are in for a treat as a selection of beloved classics is set to grace the big screen once again to celebrate the iconic movie studio’s 100th anniversary. Showcase Cinemas will be hosting the special screenings, and what’s even better, all tickets will cost just £5.

The magical journey will commence this Friday with the first-ever full-length animated feature film, ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’, which originally premiered in 1937, captivating audiences for generations.

Throughout the coming months, cinemagoers will have the chance to relive the magic of more Disney masterpieces. ‘Bambi’ will grace the screen from 18th August, followed by the timeless Disney princess classic, ‘Cinderella’, from 25th August.

In September, adventure awaits as ‘Peter Pan’ takes flight on the big screen from 1st September, followed by the heartwarming tale of ‘101 Dalmatians’ from 8th September. Audiences can then join Mowgli on his unforgettable journey in ‘The Jungle Book’ starting 15th September, followed by the enchanting ‘Beauty and the Beast’ on September 22nd. Pixar’s beloved ‘Toy Story’ will bring joy and laughter from 29th September.

As the celebrations continue into October, ‘The Princess and the Frog’ will grace the big screen again, starting October 6th. And just in time for the milestone anniversary, audiences can experience the magical fantasy phenomenon, ‘Frozen’, on 13th October, a mere three days before The Walt Disney Company’s centenary.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Manager for Showcase Cinemas, said: “We can’t wait to welcome these Disney animated favourites back to the big screen. A recent survey we carried out shows that 97% of Brits love watching animated movies, so we know there is a huge appetite for reliving our childhood and re-watching our favourite films from years gone by

“What’s more, this is a great chance for Disney fans of all ages to see films of yesteryear for perhaps the very first time in the cinema and experience them in a setting that you just can’t get at home.

“With all tickets just £5, it really is the perfect opportunity to sit back, relax and enjoy Disney classics back on the big screen.”