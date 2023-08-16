HomeFilmDisney's 'The Sound of Magic' coming to the London Coliseum in November
Disney’s ‘The Sound of Magic’ coming to the London Coliseum in November

Disney in Concert: ‘The Sound of Magic’ featuring the Novello Symphony Orchestra is coming to the London Coliseum on 6th November 2023.

The symphonic celebration of Disney music, animation and memories features your favourite characters and soundtracks from the Walt Disney Animation Studios. Watch them come to life on the concert hall stage and big screen in a live-to-film concert like never before.

Performed by a live symphony orchestra, this newly imagined concert takes you on a magic carpet ride through the most memorable song, score and movie moments of The Walt Disney Company, including ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’, ‘Moana’, ‘Alice in Wonderland’, ‘Aladdin’, ‘The Jungle Book’, ‘Frozen’, ‘The Lion King’, ‘Fantasia’, ‘Encanto’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’, and more.

Disney’s ‘The Sound of Magic’ is under the direction of an acclaimed creative team, including Creative Director Amy Tinkham, Music Director Giles Martin and Arranger and Orchestrator Ben Foster.

Become part of the journey to discover ‘The Sound of Magic’ at the London Coliseum on 6th November 2023. For more information and tickets please head over to disneytickets.co.uk.

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
