S Club debut brand new single ‘These Are The Days’ – watch the video

S Club have released new single ‘These Are The Days’, their first new music in 20 years and their first release since the death of band member Paul Cattermole earlier this year.

The five-piece – Bradley, Jo, Jon, Rachel and Tina – has released the song and music video today. ‘These Are The Days’ was written by Cathy Dennis, Simon Ellis, Johanne Ellis and producer John Nathaniel, and it pays tribute to Cattermole with a moving film story that ends with S Club revealed as the five piece pop act that they are today.

The new song arrives ahead of S Club’s ‘The Good Times Tour’, which takes place this autumn. Original band member Hannah Spearritt decided to pull out of the tour following Cattermole’s death but the remaining five group members are pushing forward.

Formed by Simon Fuller, the 25th anniversary tour is an opportunity for S Club fans of every generation to come together and re-experience the timeless pop hits that soundtracked the British charts for five years. Collectively, S Club amassed four UK number one singles with ‘Bring It All Back’, ‘Never Had a Dream Come True’, ‘Don’t Stop Movin’, and ‘Have You Ever’, as well as the UK number one album ‘7’. They recorded 4 studio albums, released 11 singles that all entered the Top 5 UK charts, and went on to sell over 10 million albums worldwide.

With 4 multi-platinum selling albums, 2 BRIT Awards, and 9 number-one international hit singles to their name, S Club is a household name that is once again ready to rise.

The dates for the tour are:

12 Oct Manchester AO Arena

13 Oct Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

14 Oct Sheffield Utilita Arena

16 Oct Dublin 3Arena

18 Oct Glasgow OVO Hydro

19 Oct Newcastle Utilita Arena

20 Oct Leeds First Direct Arena

21 Oct Manchester AO Arena

23 Oct Cardiff International Arena

24 Oct Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

26 Oct Birmingham Utilita Arena

27 Oct London The O2

28 Oct London The O2 Matinee

28 Oct London The O2

29 Oct Birmingham Utilita Arena