Embrace announces 25th anniversary UK Tour celebrating ‘The Good Will Out’ album

Iconic British band Embrace is set to mark the 25th anniversary of their debut album ‘The Good Will Out’ with an exciting 13-date UK tour in November. Fans can expect to relive the magic as the band performs their seminal album in its entirety, along with their greatest hits.

The upcoming tour comes on the heels of the band’s hugely successful sold-out hometown show at Halifax Piece Hall, where they captivated an enthusiastic crowd of 6,000 fans earlier this month.

Released in 1998, ‘The Good Will Out’ swiftly became one of the fastest-selling debut albums by a British artist, achieving Gold certification on its release day and soaring to the top spot on the UK album chart. The album’s immense popularity earned it Platinum status in the year of release and has since gone on to sell over half a million copies in the UK alone.

The album’s success was bolstered by three Top 10 singles: ‘All You Good Good People’, ‘Come Back To What You Know’, and ‘My Weakness Is None Of Your Business’. Additionally, two other tracks, ‘One Big Family’ and ‘Fireworks’, made it to the Top 40 chart.

Frontman Danny McNamara expressed his excitement for the upcoming tour, saying, “I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since we released our debut album, but what’s even more amazing is that it still resonates with so many people after all this time. The Piece Hall show was one of the best gigs we’ve ever played, and one of the best nights of my life. It’s going to be amazing to take this show out on the road for the first time, we can’t wait.”

With a successful career spanning over two decades, Embrace has achieved three No.1 albums and six Top 10 singles, selling over two million albums in the process. Earlier this year, the band released their eighth studio album ‘How To Be A Person Like Other People’, which impressively landed as their eighth consecutive Top 10 charting album.

The full dates for November are:

Thu 2 Sheffield – O2 Academy

Fri 3 Southampton – Engine Room

Sat 4 Cardiff – Tramshed

Mon 6 Brighton – Chalk

Thu 9 Leeds – O2 Academy

Fri 10 Northampton – Roadmender

Sat 11 Bristol – O2 Academy

Sun 12 Oxford – O2 Academy

Tue 14 Glasgow – O2 Academy

Wed 15 Newcastle – Boiler Shop

Thu 16 Birmingham – O2 Institute

Fri 17 London – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Sat 18 Manchester – Academy

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday 28th July at 9am from tix.to/Embrace2023.