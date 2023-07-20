HomeFilm'The Holdovers': Paul Giamatti reteams with 'Sideways' director for new film

‘The Holdovers’: Paul Giamatti reteams with ‘Sideways’ director for new film

The trailer has debuted for ‘The Holdovers’, the new film from Alexander Payne (‘Sideways’).

The film sees Paul Giamatti reteaming with Payne following their successful collaboration on ‘Sideways’ in 2004. ‘The Holdovers’ also stars newcomer Dominic Sessa and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (‘The Lost City’).

‘The Holdovers’ follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a prestigious American school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go.  Eventually he forms an unlikely bond with one of them – a damaged, brainy troublemaker (newcomer Dominic Sessa) – and with the school’s head cook, who has just lost a son in Vietnam (Da’Vine Joy Randolph).

The film is written by David Hemingson. The producers are Mark Johnson, Bill Block and David Hemingson, and the executive producers are Chris Stinson, Tom Williams, Andrew Golov and Thom Zadra.

‘The Holdovers’ is released in cinemas soon.

