‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas – Live in Concert’ coming to Birmingham and London in December

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ is getting the ‘Live in Concert’ treatment this December it has been announced.

For the first time in the UK, the much-loved film will be screened accompanied by a live orchestra. The show will head to Birmingham Symphony Hall on Saturday 9th December and London’s Eventim Apollo on Sunday 10th December.

Released over 20 years ago, yet still a Christmas classic, the story follows the Grinch who lives in solitude outside of the village of Whoville. He holds an extreme dislike for the townsfolk and Christmas so much that he sets out to terrorize all of the festivities that go with it.

Why is the Grinch such a grouch? No one seems to know, until little Cindy Lou Who takes matters into her own hands and turns both Whoville and the Grinch’s world upside down.

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ is a celebration of the holiday spirit no home should be without! Discover the magic of the mean one this holiday season, live in concert.

Tickets are on sale now from ticketmaster.co.uk.