‘Migration’: new trailer and poster released for upcoming animated family adventure

A new trailer and poster have been released for Illumination’s upcoming family adventure ‘Migration’.

The Mallard family is in a bit of rut. While dad Mack is content to keep his family safe paddling around their New England pond forever, mom Pam is eager to shake things up and show their kids – teen son Dax and duckling daughter Gwen – the whole wide world. After a migrating duck family alights on their pond with thrilling tales of far-flung places, Pam persuades Mack to embark on a family trip, via New York City, to tropical Jamaica.

Credit: Illumination / Universal Pictures

As the Mallards make their way South for the winter, their well-laid plans quickly go awry. The experience will inspire them to expand their horizons, open themselves up to new friends and accomplish more than they ever thought possible, while teaching them more about each other – and themselves – than they ever imagined.

‘Migration’ features a screenplay by Mike White (‘The White Lotus’) and features a voice cast that includes Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key, David Mitchell, Carol Kane, Caspar Jennings, Tresi Gazal and Danny DeVito. The film is directed by Benjamin Renner.

Produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri, ‘Migration’ is a film about overcoming your fears and opening yourself up to the world and its opportunities. The film is co-directed by Guylo Homsy (Head of Layout and Cinematography for Sing and Sing 2), edited by Christian Gazal (Happy Feet, Peter Rabbit) and the Production Designer is Colin Stimpson (The Secret Life of Pets 2).

‘Migration’ is released in cinemas in February 2024.