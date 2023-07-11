Watch: Morgan Wade debuts music video for “80’s Movie”

Morgan Wade has debuted the music video for “80’s Movie”, the latest track from her upcoming second album ‘Psychopath’.

The upbeat, breezy track was written by Wade and frequent collaborator Sadler Vaden and is featured on Apple Music’s New Music Daily today.

“If you want to feel instantly happy, you can watch a feel-good movie from the 80’s and it’ll cheer you right up”, said Wade. “That nostalgic, joyful sentiment is what we were channeling when writing this song and I think we got there. ‘80’s Movie’ is fun, melodic and light-hearted and I am so excited it’s finally here.”

‘Psychopath’ is a 13-track set that will be released on 25th August 2023. Wade has crafted the album with her longtime producer Sadler Vaden.

Wade has been no stranger to the road throughout the first quarter of 2023 on her headlining ‘No Signs of Slowing Down’ Tour, which sold out 35 shows, with more than 40,000 tickets sold. With huge acclaim for her US shows, she was also a smash hit across the UK on her recent headline tour, playing venues three times the size of her visit here last year. Her performance at the inaugural Highways Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on 20th May saw her steal the show.

Wade will join Turnpike Troubadours and Eric Church for select US dates throughout the summer, and is set for appearances at Lollapalooza, Railbird, Austin City Limits, and more high-profile festivals before heading back to Europe for an autumn headline run.