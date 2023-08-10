Morgan Wade unveils steamy music video for ‘Fall In Love With Me’ ahead of upcoming ‘Psychopath’ album release

In a dazzling display of creativity, Morgan Wade has just premiered the highly-anticipated music video for her latest single, ‘Fall In Love With Me’ from her upcoming album ‘Psychopath.’ The visually captivating video stars none other than actress Kyle Richards, bringing to life a whimsical and dreamlike narrative directed by the talented David McClister. Dive into the candy-coated, campy world of the video as it explores the intriguing tale of a new neighbor’s arrival, right next door.

The track itself, which American Songwriter hailed as a “steamy declaration of desire” upon its recent release, proves to be truly captivating. Showcasing Morgan Wade’s unparalleled talent, the song stands out as one of five solo compositions featured on ‘Psychopath.’ Fans and music enthusiasts can’t help but be drawn to the irresistible allure of the music video and its accompanying track. To join in on the excitement, you can pre-save, pre-add, or pre-order the full album here.

Set to make its grand entrance on August 25, ‘Psychopath’ is shaping up to be a monumental release in Morgan Wade’s career. According to Forbes, the album promises to be a compelling exploration of honesty, authenticity, and the timeless art of country storytelling. With a total of 13 tracks, the album is a testament to Wade’s dedication to her craft and her evolution since her breakout debut ‘Reckless.’

Teaming up once again with producer Sadler Vaden, Morgan Wade delves deep into her emotional journey, unflinchingly presenting her personal narrative in her trademark brutally autobiographical style. As fans eagerly anticipate the album’s unveiling, it’s clear that ‘Psychopath’ is poised to solidify Morgan Wade’s place in the music industry, showcasing her growth and unwavering dedication to her artistry.