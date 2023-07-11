Ashley Cooke unveils two new tracks from debut album ‘Shot in the Dark’

Country artist Ashley Cooke, who is signed to Big Loud, continues to generate buzz around her highly-anticipated debut album, ‘Shot in the Dark,’ as she releases two new tracks. Following the album announcement on the renowned Grand Ole Opry stage, Cooke treats fans to a glimpse of the emotional depths within her upcoming collection with the release of the new songs, ‘Your Place’ and ‘Enough to Leave’, available now on all platforms.

Cooke shares her excitement about the album, stating, “One of the coolest parts about releasing an album with 24 songs is that I can really dive deep into all the different sides of my experiences and feelings. The songs I’m releasing today explore two different emotions I have experienced after relationships ended, both are ultimately about seeking happiness after it didn’t work out. Breakups are complicated, and ‘Your Place’ and ‘Enough to Leave’ both dig into that.”

‘Your Place’ is an empowering anthem about self-empowerment and establishing boundaries. Accompanied by a new music video, the song, co-written by Cooke, Jordan Minton, and Mark Trussell, showcases Cooke’s commanding vocals as she reclaims her power and strength after being wronged in a relationship. The dynamic musical arrangement adds a fresh twist to the familiar feeling of taking control of one’s life. On the flip side of heartbreak, ‘Enough to Leave’ is a poignant and emotional track inspired by wise advice from Cooke’s mother. Described as the most challenging song to write on the album, Cooke enlisted the talents of Matt Roy and Lauren Weintraub to bring it to life. The song explores the difficult decision of walking away from a relationship, with Cooke’s emotive vocals capturing the struggle of realising that setting the wrong person free can be the kindest thing to do.

A few weeks ago, Cooke gave fans a taste of what to expect from her debut album with the release of the title track ‘Shot in the Dark’, ‘Tastes Like’, and the heartfelt duet ‘Mean Girl’ featuring Colbie Caillat. As the 21st July release date for ‘Shot in the Dark’ approaches, the album promises to showcase Cooke’s personal experiences and vulnerabilities. With its sun-kissed melodies and honest lyrics, the collection offers a glimpse into the roller coaster of life, inviting listeners to join her on this raw and relatable journey. The 24-song project is set to be one of the longest debut albums by a female Country artist to date.

In addition to her music, Cooke has had a busy year of touring, including her first overseas performance at C2C and tours with Cole Swindell, Jordan Davis, and Brett Young. She will soon join Country megastar Luke Bryan’s Country On Tour, starting on 13th July in Hershey, Pa. Furthermore, on 23rd August, Cooke will embark on her first-ever headlining tour, the ‘Shot in the Dark Tour,’ which kicks off in her home state of Florida in Panama City.