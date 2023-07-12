Old Crow Medicine Show announce UK shows for October and November

Old Crow Medicine Show will return to the UK this autumn for a string of headline shows it has been announced.

The band, who played at C2C: Country to Country earlier this year, will perform shows in London, Glasgow and Manchester on the upcoming run. The run will begin at Eventim Apollo in London on 30th October before heading to Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow on 1st November and finishing at Albert Hall in Manchester on 2nd November. You can get tickets for the shows now.

Old Crow Medicine Show will release their new album ‘Jubilee’ on 25th August 2023 via ATO Records. The record arrives as the band celebrates its 25th anniversary and it’s co-produced by the band with Matt Ross-Spang. ‘Jubilee’ was recorded at their own Hartland Studios and features appearances from legendary soul singer Mavis Staples and singer/songwriter Sierra Ferrell.

The album’s first single ‘Miles Away’ is a sweetly reflective track co-written by bandleader Ketch Secor and bluegrass virtuoso Molly Tuttle, with guest vocals from Old Crow Medicine Show co-founder Willie Watson.

Earlier this year, Old Crow Medicine Show released a powerful protest song called ‘Louder Than Guns’, written in the aftermath of the devastating Covenant School shooting. A father of two and co-founder of The Episcopal School of Nashville, Ketch Secor was compelled to speak out in an effort to unite Nashville’s music community in the fight for gun reform.

As Secor explains, Old Crow Medicine Show’s boundless passion for imbuing a timely vitality into traditional music has played a major part in the band’s longevity. “Being the type of songwriters and performers that we’ve always been, we tend toward the topical material and what’s going on right now—the issues currently faced by our species, our country, our beloved Southlands. So as long as these things keep happening in our world, and as long as banjos are around to be plucked and fiddles are there for us to drag a bow across, you can bet we’ll still be interested in making this kind of music. At this point, it’s just our second nature.”

The ‘Jubilee’ track list is:

1. Ballad of Jubilee Jones

2. Miles Away (ft. Willie Watson)

3. Keel Over and Die

4. Allegheny Lullaby

5. I Want It Now

6. Smoky Mountain Girl

7. Belle Meade Cockfight (ft. Sierra Ferrell)

8. Shit Kicked In

9. Daughter of the Highlands

10. Wolfman of the Ozarks

11. Nameless, TN

12. One Drop (ft. Mavis Staples)