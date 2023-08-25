Morgan Wade – ‘Psychopath’ album review

Since she burst onto the scene in 2020 with the release of her debut single ‘Wilder Days’, Morgan Wade has become a firm favourite among UK country fans for her frank lyrics and distinctive vocal delivery. After winning rave reviews for her first album ‘Reckless’, playing a string of sold out solo shows and appearing at Highways Festival earlier this year, now she’s back with her highly anticipated sophomore record, ‘Psychopath’.

The 13-track album opens with the uptempo ‘Domino’, and right from the off it’s clear that it’s going be a very different sound to ‘Reckless’. With big piano chords and a driving feel, it definitely feels like Wade’s been taking tips from her recent duet partner Kip Moore and been inspired by classic 80s rock. That said, there’s still plenty of space for her trademark gutsy vocals and upfront lyrics (‘all my pills are blue’ being a standout line). I loved how the chorus soars over the drum rolls and the fuzzy, distorted effects add to the retro vibe.

One thing which particularly stood out to me throughout the record was the sheer variety of sounds and influences that Wade explores. ‘Losers Like Me’ has a grungy, spiky feel about it that provides a great backdrop to its nostalgic reflection on simpler times as Wade ponders if life has passed her by, whilst ’80s Movie’ pairs tape deck sound effects and a touch of country twang with crunchy, crashing chords and a singalong poppy chorus that’s littered with references to films like ‘Dirty Dancing’ and ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ before delivering a bittersweet punch and the yearning ‘Roman Candle’ takes its inspiration from 90s indie rock as Wade drawls ‘I’m gonna need you to stay’ to encourage a new lover to spend the night. Elsewhere, ‘Outrun Me’ has shades of Avril Lavigne’s early discography with its shimmering intro and despondent, haunting lyrics, ‘Phantom Feelings’ (which Wade debuted in her UK shows last year) has a bright yet knowing quality that contrasts the fragility in her vocal and is packed with lyrical details like quoting Proust and black hair dye, and the piano-led ‘Want’ has a gentle 60s feel, allowing Wade to showcase the soul in her voice. ‘You can’t sway me, I’m too hard-headed’, she sings plaintively, with the organ backdrop adding an almost spiritual vibe to proceedings.

For me two of the album’s key highlights come midway through, with ‘Guns And Roses’ and ‘Alanis’. The former has a heavy piano line that highlights the weightiness of the lyrics and puts the emphasis firmly on Wade’s voice as she wrestles with a confusing relationship, as well as depth and drama from the layers of strings and some impressive big notes on the bridge. Meanwhile, the latter’s punchy guitars echo its namesake’s style and highlight the depth and richness in Wade’s vocal, particularly on the anthemic chorus, which deals with the impact of fame at a young age. It’s not all doom and gloom though – recent single ‘Fall In Love With Me’ has a flirty, playful quality we haven’t seen much from Wade before, allowing her to show off her sassy side over bright synthesisers, whilst the acoustic title track has a warm, oddly romantic feel alongside its rollicking chorus.

After the punchy, fuzzy guitar of the quick-fire ‘Meet Somebody’, which sees Wade almost rapping in places whilst evoking Nirvana’s classic ‘Lithium’, the album closes with ’27 Club’, a reference to the infamous group of musicians who passed away at that age. It’s an acoustic track which sees Wade take a more subdued approach than she has elsewhere, as she confronts her demons and lonely feelings (‘I know I ain’t on anyone’s mind’) whilst her vocals float effortlessly over the melody before moving into an a capella bridge that doesn’t so much tug at the heartstrings as yank them out of your chest. It’s a raw yet cinematic way to finish the record and means it stays with you for a long time after hearing the last notes.

Overall Morgan Wade has delivered an excellent follow-up to ‘Reckless’ which sees her retain all her trademarks – namely those distinctive vocals and open, honest lyrics – as well as exploring different sides of her sound and drawing on classic rock influences of decades past. Whilst it may not be one for the country purists out there, fans of Wade’s previous work will certainly find plenty to like here, and it’s always exciting to see an artist pushing themselves. I feel like this is an exciting new direction for her and personally I can’t wait to see where she goes from here. Now here’s hoping she’s back in the UK soon so we get to hear these tracks in person!

Track listing: 1. Domino 2. 80s Movie 3. Losers Like Me 4. Roman Candle 5. Guns And Roses 6. Alanis 7. Phantom Feelings 8. Psychopath 9. Outrun Me 10. Want 11. Fall In Love With Me 12. Meet Somebody 13. 27 Club Record label: Ladylike Records/Sony Music Entertainment Nashville Release date: 25th August 2023