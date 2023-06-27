Foo Fighters announce ‘Everything or Nothing at All’ UK Stadium Tour for 2024

Dave Grohl’s promise to UK fans at Glastonbury has been fulfilled as Foo Fighters announce a massive six-night tour across the country next year. Following their exhilarating performance at the festival the band is set to deliver six unforgettable evenings of rock ‘n’ roll communion.

The tour, aptly named ‘Everything or Nothing at All’, will take place in Manchester, Glasgow, London, Cardiff, and Birmingham from 13th June 13th to 27th June 2024. Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public starting Friday 30th June at 9am BST. Fans can visit FooFighters.lnk.to/Shows for more information on pre-sales and ticket availability.

The 2024 tour dates will mark Foo Fighters’ most extensive trek across the UK since the release of their critically acclaimed 11th album, ‘But Here We Are’, on 2nd June. The album soared to the top of the UK charts, securing the band their sixth consecutive number one album.

Joining Foo Fighters on the ‘Everything or Nothing at All’ UK Tour will be an impressive lineup of support acts, including Wet Leg, Courtney Barnett, Himalayas, Honeyblood, Hot Milk, and Shame. Prepare for an electrifying experience as these talented artists set the stage alight before the Foo Fighters take the spotlight.

Here is the complete list of dates and corresponding support acts for the Everything or Nothing at All UK Tour:

13th June 2024 Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium *^

17th June 2024 Glasgow Hampden Stadium **@

20th June 2024 London LondonStadium *#

22nd June 2024 London LondonStadium **%

25th June 2024 Cardiff Principality Stadium *&

27th June 2024 Birmingham Villa Park Stadium **%



* Wet Leg provides main support

** Courtney Barnett provides main support

^ Loose Articles opens

@ Honeyblood opens

# Shame opens

% Hot Milk opens

& Himalayas opens

Prepare yourself for an epic rock experience as Foo Fighters bring their unparalleled energy and showmanship to stages across the UK. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the ‘Everything or Nothing at All Tour’. Get your tickets and be ready to rock out with one of the greatest bands of our time.