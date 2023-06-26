Limited Edition ‘Diamonds (Pyramid Edition)’ vinyl released following Elton John’s Glastonbury Performance

In honor of Elton John’s highly acclaimed headline performance at the Glastonbury Festival, a special and highly collectible limited edition release of ‘Diamonds (Pyramid Edition)’ on coloured vinyl has been announced today.

This exclusive release features a track listing personally selected by Elton himself, showcasing highlights from ‘Diamonds, the Ultimate Greatest Hits Collection’. To make it even more special, the brand new 1LP package includes a commemorative 10×10 litho print.

Fans and collectors can now get their hands on this extraordinary release by visiting https://eltonjohn.lnk.to/Diamonds1lp23. But that’s not all. In a thrilling twist, members of The Rocket Club received exclusive early access this morning to 100 signed copies of this highly sought-after vinyl. These signed copies will be available for sale starting from 10 am today, on a strictly first-come-first-served basis, at the Elton John Eyewear pop-up store located at 59 Greek Street, Soho, London.

‘Diamonds, The Ultimate Greatest Hits Collection’, originally released in 2017, continues to make waves in the music industry. It marked Elton John’s 42nd UK Top 40 album and has spent an impressive 290 consecutive weeks on the UK Official Albums chart, with over 180 of those weeks within the top 20. Just recently, it achieved quadruple platinum certification in the UK. This remarkable release commemorates 50 years of Elton John’s songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin and, in November 2022, was certified for reaching one million sales in both the UK and the US. It holds the record as the longest-charting album among Elton’s extensive 62-album discography.

The track listing is:

A:

1. Pinball Wizard 5:14

2. Bennie And The Jets 5:21

3. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road 3:13

4. Are You Ready For Love 3:31

5. Your Song 4:03

B:

1. Tiny Dancer 6:15

2. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart 4:25

3. I’m Still Standing 3:03

4. Cold Heart 3:22

5. Rocket Man 4:42