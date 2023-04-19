Foo Fighters to release new album ‘But Here We Are’ in June

Foo Fighters will release new album ‘But Here We Are’ on 2nd June 2023 on Roswell Records/Columbia Records.

A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year, ‘But Here We Are’ is described as ‘a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family’. The album’s lead single, which is the opener, is ‘Rescued’, which is out now.

Produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, ‘But Here We Are’ is in nearly equal measure the 11th Foo Fighters album and the first chapter of the band’s new life. Sonically channeling the naiveté of Foo Fighters’ 1995 debut, informed by decades of maturity and depth, ‘But Here’ We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life.

‘But Here We Are’ is available for pre-order now, with all pre-orders including ‘Rescued’ as an instant grat.

The album’s track list is as follows:

Rescued

Under You

Hearing Voices

But Here We Are

The Glass

Nothing At All

Show Me How

Beyond Me

The Teacher

Rest