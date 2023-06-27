size?sessions Festival returns with stellar lineup for 2023

size?, the renowned street-fashion and footwear retailer, has announced the highly anticipated return of the size?sessions Festival. Building on the incredible success of last year’s event, the festival is back for its second edition, promising a day filled with top-tier talent. Set to take place at the prestigious O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester on Saturday, November 4th, the festival will once again celebrate the city’s vibrant music and fashion culture.

After a triumphant debut, which featured unforgettable performances from AJ Tracey, Nines, and Knucks across three stages, size? is ready to make the 2023 festival bigger and better. They have now unveiled the first wave of acts, and fans are in for a treat. Leading the lineup is British rap sensation Headie One, who will be headlining the main stage. Headie One made history as the first artist from the Drill scene to have a top 10 single on the UK Official Chart. With his debut album ‘Edna’ reaching No.1 on the UK albums chart in 2020, Headie One has solidified his position as one of the country’s foremost rappers and an extraordinary talent. He has collaborated with renowned artists such as Drake, Dave, Skepta, Aitch, AJ Tracey, and Section Boyz, further establishing his dominance in the rap scene.

Joining Headie One on the main stage is rap and drill artist Digga D, known for his hit song ‘Bringing it Back’. Having achieved the highest charting debut for a UK solo drill artist with his debut mixtape ‘Double Tap Diaries’ reaching No.11, Digga D has amassed over 300 million global streams and is quickly becoming a household name in the UK music scene.

The lineup also includes ‘Us Against The World’ rap artist STRANDZ, along with Izzy Bossy and BXKS, who are set to deliver captivating performances, making the day in Trafford truly unforgettable.

But the size?sessions Festival offers more than just incredible music. Exclusive experiences from beloved streetwear brands will be available to attendees. Street-fashion brand Homegrown will provide an interactive room where festival-goers can take a break from the music and capture memorable imagery. The North Face, a leading outdoor brand, will host their VIP Lounge in collaboration with Cuban Rum maker Havana Club. VIP ticket holders can savor two complimentary cocktails while enjoying the best view from The North Face’s VIP balcony.

To ensure that fans secure their tickets, presale will be available to size?access members starting at 10 am on Friday 30th June 2023, via www.size.co.uk/page/size-sessions-festival/. General sale will follow on Friday 7th July at 10 am through www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk, and www.size.co.uk. size?access tickets will be priced at £40, while VIP tickets can be purchased for £80.

Stay tuned for the second wave artist announcement, promising even more excitement for the size?sessions Festival. Prepare for an unforgettable day of music, fashion, and unparalleled experiences that will leave a lasting impression.