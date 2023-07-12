Chris Shiflett to release new album ‘Lost At Sea’ in October

Chris Shiflett will release new album ‘Lost At Sea’ on 20th October 2023 via Snakefarm it has been announced.

The album announcement comes with summer anthem ‘Damage Control’, which features a video of fan-filmed footage from Shiflett’s sold-out UK headline tour from earlier this year. Watch the video below:

Shiflett recorded the majority of the new album in Nashville with producer and collaborator Jaren Johnston, frontman of The Cadillac Three.

“We wrote a lot of these songs during the lockdown,” recalls Shiflett, who spent much of the pandemic at home in Southern California. “Then I began making trips to Nashville to work with Jaren. He and I have a lot of overlap, in terms of the music we like. We made a guitar-centric record that encapsulates everything I’ve been listening to over the years, from the most country songs I’ve ever recorded to punk rock and even songs that sound like a California version of The Clash.”

Credit: Snakefarm Records

The new album also features a stellar cast of Americana all-stars. Among them are fellow guitar slingers Charlie Worsham, Tom Bukovac, and Nathan Keeterle, all three of whom laced the record with fiery fretwork. Shiflett also teamed up with several co-writers, partnering with Kendell Marvel, Cody Jinks, and others to fill ‘Lost at Sea’ with storylines that pack as hefty a punch as the music itself.

In addition to the announcement of Lost at Sea, Shred With Shifty, a new vodcast focused on guitar solos from Volume.com, Double Elvis, and Premier Guitar, was announced last month. It will see Shiflett speak and play with the biggest names in the guitar world, delving into their most iconic solos and the art of playing guitar with exclusive video on Volume.com.