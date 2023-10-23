Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett announces UK tour in support of new album, ‘Lost at Sea’

In an electrifying announcement, Foo Fighters’ renowned guitarist Chris Shiflett has set the stage ablaze with news of his upcoming full UK tour in March 2024. The tour promises an unforgettable musical experience, culminating in a spectacular show at London’s iconic Electric Ballroom on the 27th. Music enthusiasts can secure their tickets for this thrilling event, as they go on sale this Friday, October 27th, at 10 am UK time.

Shiflett, bubbling with excitement, shared, “I can’t wait to get back over to the UK and Ireland for another run of dates! The tour we did last spring was amazing, the best we’ve ever done. The crowds were wild, so I can’t wait to see what it’ll be like touring now that the record is out. We’ll definitely mix in a few more new tunes in addition to the older stuff.”

This announcement comes hot on the heels of Shiflett’s stellar third album, “Lost At Sea,” which has taken the music scene by storm. The album, released on Snakefarm in the UK, features the latest hit single, ‘Weigh You Down.’ Originally inspired by a personal story, the song evolved into a baritone guitar-driven rocker, radiating upbeat and sweet vibes. Our review of the album can be found right here.

Describing his creative process, Shiflett shared, “We all get a little funny when those numbers start getting too big, but this was me trying to remind her that the number doesn’t matter, and we have so much to be grateful and happy for, which she, of course, already knew. On the musical side, I loved putting the slide guitar solo together. I don’t play much slide and always have to think it through a lot and work it out, but I love the end results.”

Shiflett, hailed as a modern-day guitar hero, has expertly blended alt-country rock and guitar-driven grit with sharp songwriting and Americana undertones in his latest album. Most of the tracks were recorded in Nashville, collaborating with producer and partner Jaren Johnston, the frontman of The Cadillac Three and a songwriter behind numerous No.1 country hits. The album also features a stellar cast of Americana all-stars, including guitar virtuosos Charlie Worsham, Tom Bukovac, and Nathan Keeterle.

In addition to his musical prowess, Shiflett has recently launched an exciting video series titled ‘Shred with Shifty,’ where he delves into the art of playing guitar and interviews legendary guitarists such as Nile Rogers, Alex Lifeson (Rush), Rivers Cuomo (Weezer), Brad Paisley, and more. For more information, fans can visit Volume.com/shifty.

Despite his global fame and accustomedness to playing in massive arenas, Shiflett’s previous UK tour was a triumph. His transition to more intimate venues was seamless, proving that being a great frontman is just another feather in his already impressive cap.

Don’t miss the chance to witness Chris Shiflett’s musical magic live during his UK tour in March 2024:

Weds 20th: Academy, Dublin

Thurs 21st: The Limelight 2, Belfast

Sat 23rd: Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow

Sun 24th: Academy 2, Manchester

Mon 25th: O2 Academy 2, Birmingham

Weds 27th: Electric Ballroom, London

Mark your calendars, grab your tickets, and prepare for a night of unforgettable music!