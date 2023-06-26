Muse announces UK and Ireland arena dates for ‘Will Of The People’ World Tour

Renowned rock band Muse has thrilled fans with the news of additional dates for their massive ‘Will Of The People’ World tour. The band will be gracing arenas in the UK and Ireland this autumn, with confirmed shows at Dublin 3Arena, Manchester AO Arena, and The O2 London (two shows). Nova Twins will be joining Muse as special guests for all dates. This exciting announcement follows their recent major outdoor headline shows in the UK, culminating in a spectacular performance at the renowned Milton Keynes Bowl.

Tickets for Muse’s arena dates will go on general sale starting Friday 7th July at 9 am via www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk, and www.axs.com. Fans in Ireland can purchase tickets from www.ticketmaster.ie.

Muse’s latest album, ‘Will Of The People’, immediately soared to the top spot on the UK Official Album Chart, marking their seventh consecutive studio album to achieve this feat. The album received critical acclaim and sold over 50,000 copies in its first week alone, surpassing the combined sales of the rest of the Top 10.

Since their formation in 1994, Muse, comprised of Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard, and Chris Wolstenholme, has released nine studio albums, amassing sales of over 30 million units worldwide. Prior to ‘Will Of The People’, their previous album, ‘Simulation Theory’, debuted at #1 in multiple territories. It followed their 2015 album, ‘Drones’, which earned them a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album, their second Grammy accolade.

Muse has garnered numerous music awards throughout their career, including two Grammy Awards, an American Music Award, five MTV Europe Music Awards, two Brit Awards, eleven NME Awards, and seven Q Awards, among others.

Currently, Muse is enchanting audiences with their performances at major festivals across Europe and Asia this summer, following their successful UK shows in Plymouth, Huddersfield, Glasgow, and Milton Keynes.

The full dates announced is:

Wednesday, September 27, 2023: Dublin 3Arena

Friday, September 29, 2023: Manchester AO Arena

Sunday, October 1, 2023: London The O2

Monday, October 2, 2023: London The O2

