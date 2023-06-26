More guests announced for Billy Joel’s BST Hyde Park show

American Express presents BST Hyde Park is well underway and a slew of new guests have been announced for Billy Joel’s show on Friday 7th July 2023.

Along with the previously announced Daryl Hall, Joel will be joined by Natasha Bedingfield, plus Bowen*Young, Rumer, Remember Monday, Brad Heidi, Jon Muq, Sophia Alexa and Alyssa Bonagura. That line-up means it’s a night that definitely can’t be missed!

This special BST appearance will see Daryl Hall make his Hyde Park debut. He will perform his own headline show two days later with Daryl’s House Band, plus special guest Todd Rundgren at London’s Eventim Apollo on Sunday 9th July.

Elsewhere for Joel, one of the most recognised concert films of all time, ‘Live At Yankee Stadium’, will come to cinemas on Wednesday 5th & Sunday 9th October in celebration of 50 years. Joel is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist, as well as one of the biggest concert draws in the world. Joel’s songs have acted as personal and cultural touchstones for millions of people across five decades.

Remaining tickets are on sale now at www.bst-hydepark.com.