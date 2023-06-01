BLACKPINK add more special guests to BST Hyde Park show

BLACKPINK has announced a slew of special guests ahead of their headline show at American Express presents BST Hyde Park on Sunday 2nd July 2023.

The first K-pop group in history to headline a major UK festival, BLACKPINK will be joined by Rebecca Black, Peach PRC, Mazie, Annika Bennett, Sarah Crean and Spider.

These incredible additions join previously announced American popstar Sabrina Carpenter, South Korean indie-rock band The Rose, TikTok superstar Caity Baser and English singer songwriter Mae Stephens, making this legendary moment in pop even more unmissable.

BLACKPINK at BST Hyde Park will go down in history, joining its past iconic once-in-a-lifetime shows. They join headliners P!NK (24th + 25th June), Guns N’ Roses (30th June), Take That (1st July), Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (6th + 8th July), Billy Joel (7th July) and Lana Del Rey (9th July) on the BST Hyde Park billing for 2023.

