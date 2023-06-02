Swedish rockers Eclipse announce 10th album ‘Megalomanium’ & drop ‘The Hardest Part is Losing You’

Swedish rockers Eclipse have announced the upcoming release of their tenth studio album ‘Megalomanium’ on September 1, 2023. The first single and video from the album, “The Hardest Part Is Losing You,” are out today. Pre-order/save the album here.



Eclipse will be performing headlining shows and various festivals throughout the summer and into the fall as well as a European tour starting September 1 in Bochum, Germany.





As singer Erik Mårtensson explains the meaning behind the album title. ‘Since the previous record ‘Wired’ we have been fortunate enough to be able to play to a lot of different audiences all over the world. No matter where we are, we always find a way to connect with people through those initial roots of rock ‘n roll music. ‘Megalomanium’ is precisely that: it’s Eclipse paying homage to the full scope that is our ever-growing fan base through the elements that have become staples in the band’s catalog, but also daring to venture into new uncharted territories and sounds. If ‘Wired’ was a collection of our favorite 11 beers at the time, ‘Megalomanium’ is an album riddled with the full DNA of the band, a fearless dive into the deep end of the pool – or in this case – the lake Siljan surrounding the island in the middle of Sweden where we record all our music.”



“The last three or four years have definitely broadened the scope of what we feel we are capable of. Fueled by recent years’ success we started writing and recording our most ambitious album to date. The title is of course intended to be a little tongue-in-cheek, but in all fairness, we entered the studio this time with a LOT of confidence in terms of what Eclipse is and could be.”



Over the last 10 years, the band has been reaching an ever-growing audience with each album release thanks to their stellar songwriting and high energy performances. Their last tours have brought them to stages in Japan, Australia, The U.S. and all over Europe including some of the world’s largest heavy rock festivals such as Wacken Open Air, Graspop and Sweden Rock. At its core, Eclipse is a heavy rock band with massive hooks, and with an appeal that transcends genres. In addition to their numerous headline tours, Eclipse has also opened for a wide range of bands over the years including Aerosmith, My Chemical Romance and Scorpions.

Tracklist: