‘Station 19’: 8 things we want from Season 7

Credit: ABC Studios / Disney+

‘Station 19′ brought the drama in its season 6 finale with Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and the rest of 19 trying to save the lives of those trapped under rubble when a dancefloor collapsed during the Firefighters’ Ball.

If you want to avoid all spoilers for the season 6 finale, stop reading this article now.

After finding out she was the new Captain of 19, much to the anger of Theo (Carlos Miranda) and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe), Andy’s celebrations were cut short when the dancefloor at the Firefighters’ Ball gave way. Chief Ross (Merle Dandridge) and 19’s newest team member Kate (Kiele Sanchez) were rescued but Michael Dixon (Pat Healy) lost his life despite the best efforts of Travis (Jay Hayden) to save him.

As the episode drew to a close, Jack (Grey Damon) collapsed onto the floor after suffering another blow to the head. Will he make it to season 7?

Elsewhere in the episode Ben (Jason George) reluctantly collected his bravery award, Jack saw Theo and Kate kissing after Theo and Vic (Barrett Doss) had an explosive row, and Maya (Danielle Savre) and Carina (Stefania Spampinato) agreed to try IVF.

With the new season months away (and possibly longer than usual due to the ongoing Writers’ Strike), I’ve put together 8 things I want to see when the show returns…