“Grey’s Anatomy”: 10 things we want to see in Season 20

Credit: ABC/Disney

“Grey’s Anatomy” appears to be an unstoppable beast and despite criticisms from some of the fanbase, I think the show had a very strong run during Season 19.

If you’d prefer to avoid spoilers for “Grey’s Anatomy”, stop reading now.

Despite waving goodbye to Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary), even though both returned for the season finale, the show got back to basics with the introduction of five new residents – Dr. Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd), Dr. Benson “Blue” Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.), Dr. Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane), Dr. Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis), and Dr. Lucas Adams (Niko Terho). Those characters took the show back to its roots, throwing back to season 1 when Meredith and co. first started working at the hospital.

In the season finale Griffith ditched her fiancé at the aisle to run into the arms of Adams, only for her fiancé to wind up in hospital following an accident while tensions between Millin and Kwan rose after Kwan ignored a DNR to save Millin’s elderly flatmate Max (Juliet Mills). Meredith called Marsh (Scott Speedman), Maggie, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) to her lab in Boston ahead of the Catherine Fox Awards, to share an exciting but controversial discovery in her quest to cure Alzheimer’s.

There were a couple of surprises during the episode too. Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Link (Chris Carmack) finally revealed their true feelings for each other (as did Meredith and Marsh), Bailey won the Catherine Fox Award despite not being nominated, Winston suggested it was time for her and Maggie to get a divorce, and Teddy (Kim Raver) dramatically collapsed during surgery on Sam (Samuel Page), leaving Griffiths and Adams to take over and seemingly kill him on the table.

With such a huge cliffhanger, to me it felt like “Grey’s” was back to its best and there’s plenty of story to mine in Season 20. Add to that the change of showrunner for the new season and there’s a lot of potential. Here’s what I’d like to see: