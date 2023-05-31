‘The Color Purple’: watch Fantasia in the trailer for new big screen adaptation

A new adaptation of ‘The Color Purple’ is heading to the big screen and the first trailer is here.

Starring Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Fantasia Barrino, the film is directed by Blitz Bazawule. It is produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley (‘Maid’), based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

The executive producers Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, Adam Fell, Courtenay Valenti, Sheila Walcott and Michael Beugg.

‘The Color Purple’ tells the story of Celie Harris Johnson, an African-American woman living in the south during the early 1900s. It’s a harrowing tale that was first made into a film in 1985 starring Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover and Oprah Winfrey. A musical followed in 2005 with Fantasia starring in two runs.

‘The Color Purple’ will be released across the UK and Ireland on 26th January 2024.