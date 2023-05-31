‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’: watch the brand new trailer

A brand new trailer has been unleashed for the eagerly anticipated ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’.

You can feast your eyes on all-new footage from the animated adventure ahead of its arrival on the big screen this summer.

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

The film features the voices of Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, Nicolas Cantu, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Brady Noon, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd and Maya Rudolph. It is directed by Jeff Rowe and co-directed by Kyler Spears.

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ will be released in cinemas on 31st July 2023.