‘The Color Purple’: new poster and trailer released for upcoming adaptation

A new poster and trailer have been released for ‘The Color Purple’, ahead of its arrival in cinemas in January.

Directed by Blitz Bazawule and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones, the film stars Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Fantasia Barrino. Take a look at the poster below:

Credit: Warner Bros UK

‘The Color Purple’ tells the story of the life-long struggles of an African American woman, Celie (Fantasia Barrino) living in the south during the early 1900s.

‘The Color Purple’ features a screenplay by acclaimed playwright Marcus Gardley, who won a WGA Award for ‘Maid’. His script is based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

‘The Color Purple’ will be released across the UK and Ireland on 26th January 2024