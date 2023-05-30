“Five Nights at Freddy’s”: watch Josh Hutcherson in the teaser trailer

The teaser trailer has been released for “Five Nights at Freddy’s”, the big screen adaptation of the horror game phenomenon.

From Blumhouse (‘M3GAN’), the film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.

Credit: Universal Pictures

“Five Night’s At Freddy’s” stars Josh Hutcherson (‘Ultraman’, ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise), Elizabeth Lail (‘You’, ‘Mack & Rita’), Piper Rubio (‘Holly & Ivy’, ‘Unstable’), Kat Conner Sterling (‘We Have a Ghost’, ‘9-1-1’), with Mary Stuart Masterson (‘Blindspot’, ‘Fried Green Tomatoes’) and Matthew Lillard (‘Good Girls’, ‘Scream’).

The film is directed by Emma Tammi (‘The Wind’, ‘Blood Moon’) and is written by Scott Cawthon, Emma Tammi and Seth Cuddeback. The iconic animatronic characters will be created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” is produced by Jason Blum and Scott Cawthon. The film’s executive producers are Bea Sequeira, Russell Binder, Marc Mostman and Christopher H. Warner. Universal Pictures presents a Blumhouse production, in association with Striker Entertainment.

A release date hasn’t been confirmed for the film at the time of writing.