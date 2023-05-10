‘Poker Face’: Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne series coming to Sky Max and NOW this month

‘Poker Face’ will arrive in the UK on Sky Max and NOW on 26th May 2023 it has been confirmed.

The highly anticipated detective series, which is created, written, directed and executive produced by multiple Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson (‘Knives Out’), promises to take viewers on an edge-of-your-seat ride. Natasha Lyonne (‘Orange is the New Black’) leads the cast, executive produces, writes and directs for the series.

‘Poker Face’ is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

The whodunnit series features a roster of guest stars including Adrien Brody, Charles Melton, Chloë Sevigny, Cherry Jones, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Niall Cunningham, Rowan Blanchard, Stephanie Hsu, Simon Helberg, Colton Ryan, S. Epatha Merkerson, Luis Guzman, John Ratzenberger, Nick Nolte, Tim Meadows, among others.

Nora and Lilla Zuckerman serve as showrunners and executive producers. Other executive producers include Ram Bergman, Natasha Lyonne, Nena Rodrigue and Iain B. MacDonald, alongside Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens as co-executive producers.

The series is produced by T-Street, MRC Television and Animal Pictures and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.