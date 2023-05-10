‘The FRIENDS Experience’ is coming to the NEC in Birmingham this summer

‘The FRIENDS Experience’ is heading to Birmingham’s NEC from Saturday 8th July 2023 following a successful run in Paris and its current iteration in Brussels.

‘FRIENDS’ fans will be able to recreate their favourite scenes and celebrate some of the most iconic moments from the globally loved television series in this truly unique interactive experience, created by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Original X Productions, and Warner Bros. Television Group.

Credit: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Original X Productions, and Warner Bros. Television Group

Featuring a variety of nostalgia-packed, interactive sets including Monica’s kitchen and the iconic ‘FRIENDS’ fountain, The ‘FRIENDS’ Experience provides guests with plenty of opportunities to explore the show’s history and re-create their favourite scenes, such as peeking around Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relaxing in Chandler and Joey’s recliners or helping Ross with the infamous sofa pivot.

Of course, no ‘FRIENDS’ experience would be complete without paying homage to the sitcom’s famed coffee house, Central Perk, which will be fully recreated in Birmingham’s NEC, complete with the legendary orange sofa. ‘FRIENDS’ fans will also be able to sip on coffee from the Central Perk coffee stand and take home a momento of their visit from The ‘FRIENDS’ Experience shop where they will find a selection of exclusive merchandise.

“We are looking forward to the UK debut of The ‘FRIENDS’ Experience in Birmingham,” said Stacy Moscatelli, Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer of Original X Productions. “FRIENDS fans will be able to step inside the world of the iconic series, relive their favourite moments, and celebrate the show like never before. For its UK and European tour, Original X Productions will be partnering with The Luna Cinema, along with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, to help bring this incredible interactive space to life in Birmingham, celebrating the worldwide fandom of FRIENDS.”

‘The FRIENDS Experience’ has also visited US cities including Boston, Washington D.C., Chicago, and has active locations in Seattle and Philadelphia, as well as a flagship in New York City.

Tickets for ‘The FRIENDS Experience’ in Birmingham will be on sale from 17th May and can be purchased at https://birmingham.friendstheexperience.com/.