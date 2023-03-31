Win Florida Georgia Line ‘Greatest Hits’ on vinyl

Opening up a new era of anything-goes energy and expression, Florida Georgia Line spent 10 years as one of Country’s most daring and influential acts – and their first-ever Greatest Hits package shows how.

Over 18 tracks (including three previously unreleased tunes), tailgate-dropping party anthems meet tender romantic ballads and heartfelt contemplations on life’s biggest questions, all offering style and substance in equal parts. From Country’s first Diamond-certified single (“Cruise”) to redefined sonic boundaries, the introduction of collab-culture and more, a dynamic legacy emerges – one that still refuses to be contained.

