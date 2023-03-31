Griffen Palmer to release debut album ‘Unlearn’ in April

Griffen Palmer will release his 10-track debut album ‘Unlearn’ on 28th April 2023 via Big Loud it has been confirmed.

The title track has been released today and there’s a performance video for it, which you can watch at the top of this article.

Credit: Big Loud

“It’s been a long time coming,” Palmer laughs. “I’ve been dreaming of putting out my own album for as long as I can remember. It was important to me that we hold on releasing my first album until we had the songs just right, and I’m equal parts amazed and proud of how it has all turned out.”

‘Unlearn’ features the singles ‘Second Guessing’, ’25 to Life’ and the title track. Palmer wrote every song on the record with Geoff Warburton (Shawn Mendes, Machine Gun Kelly). The album is produced by Joey Moi.

“Geoff and I met by chance because of a house party in my hometown, his girlfriend (now fiancé) introduced us. He took a chance and got to know me, which is when we figured out that we both played for the same rugby club, love a lot of the same music, and eventually realized we like writing together,” Palmer remembers. “Geoff’s family to me and this record wouldn’t exist without him.”

Palmer and Warburton’s songwriting partnership has also led to outside cuts, like Keith Urban’s ‘Polaroid’, and standouts from The Band Camino, Chelsea Cutler, Lily Rose, Jade Eagleson, and more.

“Griff continues to blow me away every time we write,” shares Warburton. “He’s mature beyond his years, and I think so many people will really resonate with his story. I’m so proud of him and these songs, and can’t wait for the rest of the world to hear them.”

The track list for ‘Unlearn’ is:

1. Second Guessing (Griffen Palmer, Corey Crowder, Ester Dean, Andrew DeRoberts, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Shane McAnally, Ben Simonetti, Ryan Tedder, Geoff Warburton)

2. 25 To Life (Griffen Palmer, Geoff Warburton)

3. Unlearn (Griffen Palmer, Geoff Warburton)

4. Put Me Through Hello (Griffen Palmer, Geoff Warburton)

5. By The Way (Griffen Palmer, Jordan Reynolds, Geoff Warburton)

6. Small Town After All (Griffen Palmer, Geoff Warburton)

7. Came Here To Leave (Griffen Palmer, Geoff Warburton)

8. Late To The Party (Griffen Palmer, Geoff Warburton)

9. How Many Beers (Griffen Palmer, Geoff Warburton)

10. Bottles On The Table (Griffen Palmer, Geoff Warburton)