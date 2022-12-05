Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2023 global tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers are heading around the globe in 2023 on a world tour it has been announced.

Following on from the release of their two 2022 albums ‘Unlimited Love’ and ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’, the band will play 23 shows. The run will stars on Wednesday 29th March 2023 at BC Place in Vancouver with with stadium shows and festival stops across North America and Europe in Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston, Lisbon, Madrid, Vienna and more before wrapping up on Saturday 23rd July in Glasgow at Hampden Park.

The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, City and Colour, Thundercat, and King Princess will join the band on select dates.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers show originally scheduled for Summer 2022 in Glasgow, UK will now take place on Sunday 23rd July 2023 at Hampden Park Stadium. Existing tickets remain valid, but will be re-issued for the new date. Limited tickets remain and will be available during the general on sale.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday 9th December at 10am local time at LiveNation.co.uk.

The dates for the 2023 North America tour are:

Wed Mar 29 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place *~

Sat Apr 01 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium #~

Thu Apr 06 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME ^~

Sat Apr 08 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium ^~

Fri Apr 14 – Syracuse, NY– JMA Wireless Dome ^~

Fri May 12 – San Diego, CA – Snap Dragon Stadium >+

Sun May 14 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium ^+

Wed May 17 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome ^+

Fri May 19 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival =

Thu May 25 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park ^+

The 2023 European dates are:

Sun Jun 18 – Landgraaf, NL – Pinkpop =

Wed Jun 21 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy <

Sat Jun 24 – Odense, DK – Tinderbox =

Mon Jun 26 – Mannheim, DE – Maimarktgelände <

Fri Jun 30 – Leuven, BE – Rock Wercther =

Sun Jul 2 – Milan, IT – I-Days =

Thu Jul 6 – Lisbon, PT – NOS Live =

Sat Jul 8 – Madrid, ES – Mad Cool =

Tue Jul 11 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium <~

Fri Jul 14 – Vienna, AT – Ernst-Happel Stadion <~

Mon Jul 17 – Carhaix, FR – Les Vieilles Charrues =

Fri Jul 21 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium %~

Sun Jul 23 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park %~

Key

^ The Strokes

< Iggy Pop

% The Roots

# St. Vincent

> The Mars Volta

* City and Colour

+ Thundercat

~ King Princess

= Festival Date