Steel Panther announce ‘On the Prowl World Tour’ for 2023

Steel Panther is heading out on a world tour in support of upcoming album ‘On the Prowl’, it has been announced.

Set to kick off in February 2023, the tour will tour throughout North America ending in April. Steel Panther will then bring the tour over to the UK and Ireland in May.

The band will release sixth studio album ‘On the Prowl’ on 24th February 2023. It features the recent single ‘1987’, which is available to download and stream now, and the music video is available on YouTube.

The music video was directed by longtime collaborator J.T. Arbogast and follows a young duo who find an abandoned recording studio. When one of the kids plugs in a hidden ‘1987’ pedal, he is transported to the time in the studio when Steel Panther recorded the song and lives the memories of 1987 in his own way.

‘On the Prowl’ was produced by Steel Panther and is now available for pre-order on CD, cassette and 2 different colour variant vinyl records. Pre-order the album now!

The full dates for the tour are:

5/14/23 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

5/15/23 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall

5/17/23 – Manchester, UK – Academy

5/18/23 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

5/20/23 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

5/21/23 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

5/23/23 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

5/25/23 – Belfast, UK – Ulster Hall

5/26/23 – Cork, IE – Cyprus Avenue

5/28/23 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

Additional Information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for the On The Prowl World Tour 2023 can be found here: https://steelpantherrocks.com/pages/tour. Tickets go on general sale Friday 9th December at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk