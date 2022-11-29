Aston Merrygold heading out on ‘4am’ tour in April 2023

JLS star Aston Merrygold will embark on a headline solo ‘4am’ tour in April 2023.

The run will take in 12 venues across the UK and Ireland, and tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday 2nd December.

Fans can expect Merrygold to showcase his impressive vocal ability and his dance moves as he performs favourites including ‘Get Stupid’ and recent single ‘BedRock’. The singer will also throw in some covers and JLS hits too.

Merrygold says, “I am so excited to announce this new tour – being in a room with my fans playing old songs and new is what I love to do most. I can’t wait to see you all!”

The dates are:

APRIL 2023

28th – Cork, Cyprus Avenue

29th – Dublin, Opium

30th – Belfast, Limelight 2



MAY 2023

3rd – Birmingham, O2 Institute2

4th – Leicester, O2 Academy2

5th – London, O2 Academy Islington

6th – Bristol, O2 Academy

7th – Bournemouth, The Old Firestation

10th – Glasgow, King Tuts

11th – Liverpool, O2 Academy2

12th – Sheffield, O2 Academy2

13th – Manchester, Academy 3