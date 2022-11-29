Aston Merrygold heading out on ‘4am’ tour in April 2023

JLS star Aston Merrygold will embark on a headline solo ‘4am’ tour in April 2023.
The run will take in 12 venues across the UK and Ireland, and tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday 2nd December.
Fans can expect Merrygold to showcase his impressive vocal ability and his dance moves as he performs favourites including ‘Get Stupid’ and recent single ‘BedRock’. The singer will also throw in some covers and JLS hits too.
Merrygold says, “I am so excited to announce this new tour – being in a room with my fans playing old songs and new is what I love to do most. I can’t wait to see you all!”
The dates are:
APRIL 2023
28th – Cork, Cyprus Avenue
29th – Dublin, Opium
30th – Belfast, Limelight 2
MAY 2023
3rd – Birmingham, O2 Institute2
4th – Leicester, O2 Academy2
5th – London, O2 Academy Islington
6th – Bristol, O2 Academy
7th – Bournemouth, The Old Firestation
10th – Glasgow, King Tuts
11th – Liverpool, O2 Academy2
12th – Sheffield, O2 Academy2
13th – Manchester, Academy 3