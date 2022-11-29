Connect with us

Sugababes announce huge London O2 Arena show for September 2023

The reunion continues with a huge show next year.

Published

Sugababes
Credit: Live Nation

Sugababes are continuing their comeback with a huge headline show at London’s O2 Arena in September 2023.

The girl group – Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan – have recently completed a headline UK tour and a string of festival performances.

The new date at The O2 Arena will take place on 15th September 2023 and tickets go on general sale this Friday (2nd December) at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk.

Sugababes is one of the biggest-selling British girl groups of all time, with six Number One singles, millions of global sales and multiple multi-platinum albums continue their stellar return. 

The trio defined an era in British pop with their smooth vocals and magical harmonies offset by garage and alternative soundscapes.

Their hits include ‘Overload’, ‘Round Round’, ‘Freak Like Me’, ‘Hole in the Head’, ‘Push the Button’ and ‘Ugly’.

