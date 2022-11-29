Watch: Gaz Coombes releases new single ‘Long Live The Strange’

Gaz Coombes has released new single ‘Long Live the Strange’ from his forthcoming album ‘Turn the Car Around’, which arrives on 13th January 2023 via Hot Fruit Recordings / Virgin Music.

Coombes explains “This song was written as a celebration of the weird and wonderful and as a reminder to embrace that at all times”. The single stands as an ode to how music has the power to bring people together.

He wrote it after taking his daughter Tiger to see Cavetown in Oxford in 2020.

“The show had a big impact on me,” he recalls. “It was what live performance is all about, connecting with an audience that consists of anybody and everybody who wants to be part of it, it’s fully inclusive and I found that quite powerful.”

‘Long Live the Strange’ is accompanied by a new video directed by Niall Trask. Playfully weaving in the songs’ themes of inclusion and acceptance, the beautifully shot video sees Coombes enlisting hundreds of friends to create something delightfully idiosyncratic to accompany this ode to the outsiders.

Recently Coombes announced a UK/EU headline tour for 2023 and also debuted music from the new album to a packed audience at London’s intimate Lafayette.

You can see Gaz Coombes at the following dates:

January 2023 UK Instore Shows

12 Rough Trade East, London – 7pm

13 Banquet – Pryzm, Kingston – 7pm

14 Rough Trade, Bristol – 6:30pm

15 Rough Trade, Nottingham – 6pm

16 HMV, Manchester – 5:30pm

17 Jacaranda – Phase One, Liverpool – 6pm

18 Resident, Brighton – 6:30pm

19 Truck, Oxford – 1pm

19 Vinilo, Southampton – 6pm

March 2023 EU Tour Dates

1 De Roma, Antwerp, Belgium

2 Paradiso Noord (Tolhuistuin), Amsterdam, Netherlands

3 La Maroquinerie, Paris, France

5 Les Docks, Lausanne, Switzerland

6 Freiheitshalle, München, Germany

7 Santeria Toscana 31, Milan, Italy

9 Zakk (Zentrum für Aktion, Kultur und Kommunikation), Dusseldorf, Germany

10 Mojo Club, Hamburg, Germany

11 Hole44, Berlin, Germany

13 Lille Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

14 John Dee, Oslo, Norway

15 Pustervik, Gothenburg, Sweden

April 2023 UK Tour Dates

14 The Academy Dublin, Ireland

15 Limelight 2, Befast, Ireland

17 The Garage, Glasgow

18 Boiler Shop, Newcastle Upon Tyne

19 The Leadmill, Sheffield

21 The Mill, Birmingham

22 Club Academy Manchester, Manchester

24 Cambridge Junction, Cambridge

25 The Waterfront, Norwich

27 Concorde 2, Brighton

28 SWX, Bristol

29 Electric Ballroom, London