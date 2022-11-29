Watch: Gaz Coombes releases new single ‘Long Live The Strange’

Gaz Coombes has released new single ‘Long Live the Strange’ from his forthcoming album ‘Turn the Car Around’, which arrives on 13th January 2023 via Hot Fruit Recordings / Virgin Music.
Coombes explains “This song was written as a celebration of the weird and wonderful and as a reminder to embrace that at all times”. The single stands as an ode to how music has the power to bring people together.
He wrote it after taking his daughter Tiger to see Cavetown in Oxford in 2020.
“The show had a big impact on me,” he recalls. “It was what live performance is all about, connecting with an audience that consists of anybody and everybody who wants to be part of it, it’s fully inclusive and I found that quite powerful.”
‘Long Live the Strange’ is accompanied by a new video directed by Niall Trask. Playfully weaving in the songs’ themes of inclusion and acceptance, the beautifully shot video sees Coombes enlisting hundreds of friends to create something delightfully idiosyncratic to accompany this ode to the outsiders.
Recently Coombes announced a UK/EU headline tour for 2023 and also debuted music from the new album to a packed audience at London’s intimate Lafayette.
You can see Gaz Coombes at the following dates:
January 2023 UK Instore Shows
12 Rough Trade East, London – 7pm
13 Banquet – Pryzm, Kingston – 7pm
14 Rough Trade, Bristol – 6:30pm
15 Rough Trade, Nottingham – 6pm
16 HMV, Manchester – 5:30pm
17 Jacaranda – Phase One, Liverpool – 6pm
18 Resident, Brighton – 6:30pm
19 Truck, Oxford – 1pm
19 Vinilo, Southampton – 6pm
March 2023 EU Tour Dates
1 De Roma, Antwerp, Belgium
2 Paradiso Noord (Tolhuistuin), Amsterdam, Netherlands
3 La Maroquinerie, Paris, France
5 Les Docks, Lausanne, Switzerland
6 Freiheitshalle, München, Germany
7 Santeria Toscana 31, Milan, Italy
9 Zakk (Zentrum für Aktion, Kultur und Kommunikation), Dusseldorf, Germany
10 Mojo Club, Hamburg, Germany
11 Hole44, Berlin, Germany
13 Lille Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark
14 John Dee, Oslo, Norway
15 Pustervik, Gothenburg, Sweden
April 2023 UK Tour Dates
14 The Academy Dublin, Ireland
15 Limelight 2, Befast, Ireland
17 The Garage, Glasgow
18 Boiler Shop, Newcastle Upon Tyne
19 The Leadmill, Sheffield
21 The Mill, Birmingham
22 Club Academy Manchester, Manchester
24 Cambridge Junction, Cambridge
25 The Waterfront, Norwich
27 Concorde 2, Brighton
28 SWX, Bristol
29 Electric Ballroom, London