The Damned announce 2023 UK tour

The Damned has announced details of a huge UK tour for March and April 2023.

They will be joined on the run by special guests The Nightingales with tickets going on sale on Thursday 24th November 2022

The Damned – David Vanian, Captain Sensible, Monty Oxymoron, Paul Gray and Will Glanville-Taylor – will tour the UK in support of a brand-new album coming next year. It is the follow-up to ‘A Night of a Thousand Vampires’.

In support of their upcoming project The Damned will hit the road, opening their tour in Cardiff on 31st March and closing with a show at Alexandra Palace Theatre in London on 20th April. They’ll also perform in Southend, Oxford, Nottingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Norwich, Brighton and Southampton.



The full dates for 2023 are:

Fri 31 March – Cardiff – Great Hall

Sat 01 April – Southend – Cliffs Pavilion

Sun 02 April – Oxford – O2 Academy

Tue 04 April – Nottingham – Rock City

Wed 05 April – Liverpool – O2 Academy

Fri 07 April – Newcastle – NX

Sat 08 April – Glasgow – O2 Academy

Mon 10 April – Leeds – O2 Academy

Tue 11 April – Manchester – Albert Hall

Thu 13 April – Birmingham – Town Hall

Fri 14 April – Bristol – O2 Academy

Sat 15 April – Norwich – The Nick Rayns

Mon 17 April – Brighton – Dome

Tue 18 April – Southampton – O2 Guildhall

Thu 20 April – London – Alexandra Palace Theatre