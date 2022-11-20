Revisiting Peter Davison’s era of ‘Doctor Who’

Our reviewer Greg Jameson, one third of ‘Doctor Who’ and cult British TV and film podcast ‘The Complete Menagerie‘, is embarked on a marathon mission to watch (or listen to) every single episode of classic ‘Doctor Who’ in order of transmission, including those from the 1960s still missing from the archives. That’s seven hundred episodes spanning seven Doctors across two and a half decades.

At the end of September, he posted his thoughts on Tom Baker’s epic, seven-year stint as the Fourth Doctor. Two months later, he has reached the end of the young, fresh-faced, cricketing Doctor’s relatively short era. To date, Davison has by far the least number of episodes under his belt by the time he regenerates compared to every other leading man.

Join us for a roundup of his thoughts on ‘Doctor Who’ from 1982 to 1984.