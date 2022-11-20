Tyler West becomes eighth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Tyler West has become the eighth celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2022, as the series returned to Blackpool for the first time since 2019.

After scoring 31 points out of a possible 40 from the judges for their Salsa to a KC & The Sunshine Band Megamix last night, when the judges’ scores were combined with the public votes, Kiss FM DJ Tyler and his professional partner Dianne Buswell found themselves in the dreaded dance-off. They faced CBBC star Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu, who were in the dance-off for the third time this series after receiving 35 points out of 40 for their Jive to ‘Bandstand’ by Boogie Barry Manilow.

After both couples danced again, presenter Tess Daly asked the four judges which couple they wanted to save. Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse chose to save Molly and Carlos, whilst Anton Du Beke chose to save Tyler and Dianne. Head judge Shirley Ballas then had the casting vote, and she chose to save Molly and Carlos.

When asked by Tess about his Strictly Come Dancing experience, Tyler said: “You know what, when you watch this show at home you imagine what it must be like to dance on it, and it’s everything and more. It’s absolutely changed my life, no doubt. This girl here’s [Dianne] changed my life. To think I was some shy kid that never used to talk to anybody, to be dancing in front of millions, it is honestly… I can’t put it into words. It’s my mum’s favourite show, Nan, bless her, she was always watching over me on the show, I know that. But more importantly, this show has changed my life in the sense that it’s given me confidence, it’s given me a new-found family as well. Every single dancer, everybody in hair and make-up, everybody in costume, you’re amazing. And even the judges as well, it’s been amazing to dance in front of you every single week. You genuinely have made my heart smile when I say that. But this girl here is… I’ve been blessed with the best, she genuinely is everything what Strictly is about, and she’s changed my life, and no doubt she’ll be in it forever as well, forever and a day.”

Tess also asked Dianne if she had any words for Tyler. She said: “Endless words. You have been an absolute joy to work with. When I say that, you have come in every single session with the biggest smile on your face, and it lights up this whole ballroom. You are such a talent, you really are, and you should be so, so proud of you. I’m so proud of you, your family is so proud and your nan is so proud of you. Thank you so much for everything.”

Tonight’s results show opened with a stunning routine from Strictly’s professional dancers as they reminisced about their experiences dancing in Blackpool, which also featured two adorable young dancers! They were accompanied by musical sensation Sam Ryder with his version of John Farnham’s ‘You’re The Voice’. Ryder also returned later in the show to perform his latest single, ‘All The Way Over’.

Tyler and Dianne will join Rylan and Janette Manrara for their first exclusive televised interview live on Strictly: It Takes Two on Monday 21st November at 6.30 PM on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The remaining seven celebrities and their professional partners will be back in the ballroom next week, when we’ll find out who will make it to the quarter-finals.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will return on Saturday 26th November at 7.15 PM, with the Results Show on Sunday 27th November at 7.20 PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.