RXTH releases new EP ‘Songs For Wanderers’ today

The five-track EP is available now.

RXTH
Credit: RXTH

Singer-songwriter RXTH has released her new EP ‘Songs For Wanderers’ today.

The set of five songs draws inspiration from ‘The Ra Material’ and was written for Wanderers, Starseeds and Seekers.

“The book of ‘The Ra Material’ describes ‘Wanderers’ as old souls coming back to Earth to help bring light during tumultuous times” explains Rxth.

“I was already interested in mystical and esoteric themes, so I wanted to play with those concepts and write music that alludes to feelings of isolation, alienation, how the world can be a bit harsh sometimes; the struggle with waking up to yourself; the reality of life and being here” she says.

The EP includes two previously unreleased tracks – ‘Wanderer’ and ‘Hard To Be Human’ – as well as an alternate version of ‘Braveheart’, plus two tracks that have seen RXTH lauded by BBC Introducing – ‘Beauty In The Spaces’ and ‘Starlight’.

“I was absolutely thrilled when I heard that I’d been selected as BBC Introducing Featured Artist of the Week and really grateful for the early radio support from BBC Radio Sussex and BBC Radio Surrey”.

Rxth is known for her lush, dreamy, sultry vocals, set against electronic synth beats. She’s been described as “alt-pop meets singer-songwriter”.

“I love how Trent Reznor has his very harsh industrial sounds but then complements them with really beautiful pianos and etheric soundscapes.”

“Sonically, I really love to play with contrasts: harsh and then beauty; masculine and feminine.”

The EP ‘Songs for Wanderers’ is out now.

