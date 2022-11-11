Nathy Peluso debuts new single ‘Estás Buenísimo’

Argentinian singer-songwriter Nathy Peluso has released her new single ‘Estás Buenísimo’.

Blurring urban and pop, the song features a strong electronic beat combined with Peluso’s explicit lyrics which see her expressing her attraction to her lover directly.

The music video, which is reminiscent of Michael Jackson’s ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’, stars model Jon Kortajarena. In the clip, Peluso is seen pursuing Jon through the streets and the two have a number of fiery interactions. The video was co-produced with Little Spain.

‘Estás Buenísimo’ was composed and produced by Peluso and it’s her boldest release to date. The release marks the end of her ‘Calambre’ era, her debut album, and at this point in time she has over 390 million streams.

‘Calambre’ earned Peluso a Latin Grammy in 2021 as Best Alternative Album, a nomination in the 2022 US Latin Grammy, and five more nominations in 2021.

On 10th December at the Wizink Center in Madrid, Peluso will round off an extensive national and international tour that has featured dates in London, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires and Santiago de Chile.